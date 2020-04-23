3,373 COVID-19 cases, 185 deaths reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Heath (KDPH) reported there are a total of 3,373 COVID-19 cases and 185 deaths in the state on Wednesday, April 22.
Also reported Wednesday, there were 196 new cases of the virus, including 14 deaths.
Approximately 1,311 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
According to KDPH, the western Kentucky counties in the Heartland not reporting any cases are Carlisle and Livingston.
Graves County has the most cases. Health officials report there are 84, as of Wednesday.
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 and report any new cases on Thursday, April 23 at 4 p.m.
