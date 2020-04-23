Burglary suspect wanted by police

This is a still image from a video of the suspect that Poplar Bluff Police Department posted on their Facebook page. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | April 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 11:45 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are trying to track down an unidentified burglary suspect.

Police said an unknown person broke into a building on the 1600 block of W. Harper St. during the early morning hours on April 22.

A video of the suspect was posted on the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632 or via email.

