What you need to know April 22
Clouds will start to increase throughout the morning. This photo of puffy white clouds in the sky was taken near Olive Branch, IL. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller | April 22, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:07 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 22.

Wednesday is starting off dry and ending soggy.

This morning we will have peeks of sunshine before clouds start to push in this afternoon.

With clouds moving in, this increases the chance for afternoon showers.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Thursday.

Lisa Micheals says the storms do not look severe.

Rain continues during the day Thursday, but we will have some dry time Thursday night into Friday morning.

More rain and a chance for storms increase Friday afternoon and evening.

Showers will linger into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the 60s.

  • A $483 billion coronavirus aid package was speedily passed by the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.
  • Missouri Governor Mike Parson hopes to have guidelines in place by the end of the week to reopen the state.
  • Missouri’s Stay at Home order is keeping travelers off the roads, but MoDOT says there is an increase in dangerous driving.
  • Gov. JB Pritzker says COVID-19 infections might not reach their peak in Illinois until mid-May. Some feel this is a hint that the current stay at home order will be extended.
  • The number of people staying at one Heartland domestic violence shelter is down, which is concerning. The Women’s Center of Southern Illinois says a stay at home order can often mean victims are trapped with their abuser with no way of getting out or seeking help.
  • The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for the coronavirus.

