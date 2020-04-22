What you need to know April 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 22.
Wednesday is starting off dry and ending soggy.
This morning we will have peeks of sunshine before clouds start to push in this afternoon.
With clouds moving in, this increases the chance for afternoon showers.
High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Thursday.
Lisa Micheals says the storms do not look severe.
Rain continues during the day Thursday, but we will have some dry time Thursday night into Friday morning.
More rain and a chance for storms increase Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers will linger into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the 60s.
- A $483 billion coronavirus aid package was speedily passed by the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson hopes to have guidelines in place by the end of the week to reopen the state.
- Missouri’s Stay at Home order is keeping travelers off the roads, but MoDOT says there is an increase in dangerous driving.
- Gov. JB Pritzker says COVID-19 infections might not reach their peak in Illinois until mid-May. Some feel this is a hint that the current stay at home order will be extended.
- The number of people staying at one Heartland domestic violence shelter is down, which is concerning. The Women’s Center of Southern Illinois says a stay at home order can often mean victims are trapped with their abuser with no way of getting out or seeking help.
- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for the coronavirus.
- One Heartland eight year old is using her time off of school wisely. She is raising money for the Murphysboro Food Bank with her artwork.
- A Brooklyn teacher and COVID-19 patient received great fanfare when she was discharged from a Long Island hospital, as she was the 750th to be able to leave the hospital doors on her road to recovery.
- An HVAC technician in Virginia donated his entire $1,200 stimulus check to a father in need because he felt it would have been selfish to hold onto the money while others struggle.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.