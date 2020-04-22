Tips for closed businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There is a warning for local business that have been closed.
An area building inspector says owners should pay their establishment a visit to check on potential hazards after non-essential businesses were forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus.
Gary hill, the building and code enforcement manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, had a few tips for business owners.
“I would check on my business every once in a while to make sure that you don’t have any unauthorized tenants in the building," he said.
Those “tenants” could include rodents and other small animals.
Hill suggested not just driving by, but going inside your business, to prevent unattended small problems that could become even bigger.
“I would shut off the water. Right here in Cape we have pressure anywhere from 5 to 8 gallons per minute. And just a little water leak, if the building is left vacant, you might have a swimming pool when you come in.”
Another tip, when it’s time to get back to serving the public, he said go in earlier than usual to prepare.
“I would suggest at least a week before you plan on opening, go in, check everything out. But don’t wait till the last minute, don’t wait till the night before," he said.
Hill said shutting off the electricity is not needed, but when it comes to heating and cooling, be sure to set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature to prevent moldy smells.
He said you can switch to energy efficient appliances in order to save money while you are away from your building.
