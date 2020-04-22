Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 in its region on Wednesday, April 22.
Those new cases include a woman in her 30s from Johnson County; and one man in his 20s and another man in his 40s, both from Pulaski County. All are being isolated.
As of Wednesday, the health department reports a total of 26 positive cases in its region and no deaths.
- Alexander County - 2 cases
- Johnson County - 3 cases
- Hardin County - 1 case
- Massac County - 3 cases (2 of the 3 recovered)
- Pulaski County - 12 cases (2 of the 12 recovered)
- Union County - 5 cases
The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.
· Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
· Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
· Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
· Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
