Southeast Mo. organizations launch ‘Reclaim Our Region’ website

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Chamber, Jackson Chamber, Scott City Chamber, Cape Area MAGNET and Visit Cape launched the “Reclaim Our Region” website.
The website includes the group’s recover plan and tips for businesses and community members to consider as they enter each new phase of recovery.
According to the website, the goal is to recover and grow the Cape Area economy after the COVID-19 crisis by:
- Gathering community support
- Expanding promotion of Chamber member businesses
- Talent retention and attraction
- Rediscovering Cape
- Connecting, developing and growing the entrepreneurial ecosystem
- Updating business recruitment strategy
- Increasing legislative advocacy on behalf of local businesses
They said this is a multi-step, multi-phase initiative.
You can click here to see the timeline for the recovery phases.
Businesses and community members are encouraged to visit the site to pledge their commitment in supporting the local economy.
