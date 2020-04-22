SIU cancels 2020 summer camps

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale officials have canceled summer camps and conference housing for summer 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the rest of the country.
Those who have registered online for EdVenture Camps will receive full refunds.
Touch of Nature recreation therapy staff will contact those who registered for Camp Little Giant to arrange for refunds.
Information on the Girl Scout camps is available at www.gsofsi.org.
Conference and Scheduling Services will be providing refunds to all participants who have already registered for its camps.
Staff will be in contact with participants to arrange the refunds.
SIU staff are working to create virtual camps and mail options for children this summer.
“Conference and Scheduling Services is committed to ensuring that we have programmatic options for youth in the Southern Illinois area and while that can’t be done in person for summer 2020, we are excited about having a variety of options available in a virtual or take-home/mail environment to ensure that kids can experience SIU and have something special to during the summer,” Sarah VanVoorhen, associate director of Conference and Scheduling Services, said.
