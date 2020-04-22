Site cleared, DOE to investigate C-400 Complex in Paducah after groundwater contamination

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Before COVID-19 restrictions, crews removed equipment from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site.
Above-ground equipment, pipelines, ventilation stacks and other infrastructure on the east and west sides of the C-400 Cleaning Building were removed to prepare the facility for future demolition.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, DOE’s deactivation and remediation contractor, also removed the northwest and southwest ventilation stacks, which were 135 feet tall, from the west side of the Building. It previously removed a treatment system on the east side of the building that was used to extract Trichloroethylene, or TCE, in 2010 and 2014.
The equipment removal also prepared the C-400 Cleaning Building for a planned environmental remedial investigation.
The DOE plans to investigate the entire C-400 Complex, which will lead to a remediation plan to clean up the entire Complex, DOE’s highest cleanup priority at the Paducah site.
It’s the primary source of groundwater contamination caused by TCE and technetium-99.
“We have been successful in reducing the concentration of TCE at C-400 Complex based on past actions,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah site lead for DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “We now have the opportunity to better define the contamination around and under the building and develop a cleanup plan for the entire C-400 Complex.”
According to the DOE, the Building operated from 1952 to 2014. TCE, a degreasing solvent once-commonly used to clean parts and equipment in the Building, as well as in private industry, is the primary contaminant found in groundwater at the site.
The facility contained equipment for cleaning/degreasing large enrichment process parts and housed equipment testing and maintenance teardown areas.
The DOE said plant laundry was also housed in the facility.
The C-400 Complex includes the C-400 Building and covers approximately 350,000 square feet, nearly 8 acres.
