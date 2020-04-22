SIH encourages public to wear masks

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is encouraging the general public to wear masks while shopping for necessities or visiting their doctor’s office.
“It is not so much about the individual wearing the mask protecting themselves but about protecting the people around them from what they might have and not know,” said Matthew Winkleman, MD, a family practice physician with SIH Primary Care Harrisburg. “Part of what we’re learning about COVID-19 is there is the potential for people to shed the virus before they have symptoms. With masking, we’re trying to decrease the likelihood that you’re spreading disease before you realize you’re sick.”
The CDC also recommends universal masks for the public.
The CDC is advising the use of face coverings and masks to slow the spread of the virus.
Coverings and maskes minimizes the risk of transmission from an infected person, both asymptomatic and symptomatic people, to another through coughing, sneezing, talking or even breathing.
Wearing masks doesn’t stop the need for continued vigilance with social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
SIH now requires employees, patients and visitors to wear masks while in an SIH hospital or clinic.
Individuals may wear their own mask from home; otherwise, one will be provided upon arrival.
“Wearing a mask is good, wise advice whether you’re going to see your doctor, shopping for necessities or even getting gasoline for your vehicle,” added Dr. Winkleman.
Helpful resources on how to create masks are available on the CDC website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.