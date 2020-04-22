SIH encourages public to wear masks

“It is not so much about the individual wearing the mask protecting themselves but about protecting the people around them from what they might have and not know,” said Matthew Winkleman, MD, a family practice physician with SIH Primary Care Harrisburg. “Part of what we’re learning about COVID-19 is there is the potential for people to shed the virus before they have symptoms. With masking, we’re trying to decrease the likelihood that you’re spreading disease before you realize you’re sick.”