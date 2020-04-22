Senate bill announced to ban universities with large endowments from relief funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A bill has been announced in the Senate that would ban universities from receiving Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the CARES Act if they have an endowment larger than $10 billion, unless they first spend some of their own money on coronavirus-related financial assistance for students.
Universities with over $10 billion in endowments would have to spend 10 times the amount appropriated to them according to the formula in the CARES Act to be eligible for federal relief funds.
The university would have to demonstrate it spent the money on the same uses of funds required by the CARES Act, such as emergency financial aid grants to students to cover costs like food, housing, healthcare and childcare, and costs related to the disruption to the delivery of instruction due to COVID-19.
