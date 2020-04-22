Saint Francis to resume elective surgeries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Medical Center will resume elective surgeries and procedures on Monday, April 27.
“The ability to perform non-emergent, elective surgeries is encouraging news for our Healthcare System as well as the communities we are called to serve,” says Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Saint Francis is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines for resuming elective surgeries.
Saint Francis will continue to screen all who enter the Medical Center and clinics for symptoms and risk factors of COVID-19.
All who enter, including patients, still have to wear a mask, and follows all appropriate precautions as recommended by the CDC.
Visitors will still be limited.
All surgical and procedural patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their scheduled surgery or procedure.
For patients who require an overnight stay at the Medical Center, one visitor will be permitted.
The visitor will be tested prior to the patient’s scheduled surgery.
“We are taking a step-wise approach to resuming surgeries which will allow us to continually monitor the COVID-19 situation while simultaneously serving the healthcare needs of our patients,” Reese says. “We believe the processes we have put in place will safeguard our patients, our providers and our colleagues.”
