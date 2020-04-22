Saint Francis offers rapid COVID-19 testing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting Friday, April 24, Saint Francis Healthcare System will offer rapid molecular testing for COVID-19.
Molecular tests are used to detect a viral infection, such as COVID-19.
Cepheid, the molecular diagnostic vendor used at Saint Francis, has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing.
The GeneXpert analyzer at Saint Francis is configured to run 12 tests at a time with results available in minutes.
“Our laboratory team has the capability to process more than 200 tests per day,” says Kim Matthews, Director of Laboratory Services at Saint Francis. “We are able to process tests within our Saint Francis lab quickly and efficiently, giving our patients added piece of mind.”
To date, Saint Francis has performed 993 tests, 75 of which have been positive.
