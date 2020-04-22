Recovered cases increase, new COVID-19 cases decrease in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday, April 21 was the lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date.
Health officials reported there were 156 new cases, five deaths and 253 recoveries.
Currently, a total of 7,394 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus and 157 deaths have been reported.
Approximately 760 have been hospitalized with the virus and 3,828 have recovered.
Next week Tennessee will lift its stay at home order, but some restrictions will remain. Some restrictions include no social gatherings of 10 or more and visitors to nursing homes and hospitals will be restricted until further notice.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s response to the COVID-19 crisis at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
