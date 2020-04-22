Re-scan 5/26

Did you know that we now offer FIVE free, over-the-air channels? We call these “multi-cast channels” or “digi-nets.” All channels are broadcast through the primary KFVS over-the-air signal and are accessed by tuning your TV to channel 12.1, 12.2, 12.3, 12.4, or 12.5. But after our upgrade on TUESDAY, MAY 26, if you receive these channels through an antenna, you will need to re-scan your TV tuners to continue receiving them.