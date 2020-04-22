Re-scan 5/26

KFVS12 is continuing to make upgrades to our transmitter that will provide a better over-the-air signal to viewers who receive our channels through an antenna. The next upgrade is scheduled to happen on TUESDAY, MAY 26. After that upgrade, viewers with televisions that receive KFVS12 through an antenna must re-scan their TV tuners to be able to watch our channels.
Re-scanning is a simple process. Normally you start by accessing the “menu” on your TV. Then just follow the prompts looking for “set-up,” “channel scan,” “auto-scan,” or similar labels. Each TV is a little different so check your TV manual if you need step-by-step instructions.
You can also click HERE for the TVAnswers.org web site to learn more about how to re-scan your TV tuners.
Televisions that receive our channels from a cable or satellite service, or an internet streaming platform, will NOT need to be re-scanned after our upgrade. Your provider should take care of that for you.
Did you know that we now offer FIVE free, over-the-air channels? We call these “multi-cast channels” or “digi-nets.” All channels are broadcast through the primary KFVS over-the-air signal and are accessed by tuning your TV to channel 12.1, 12.2, 12.3, 12.4, or 12.5. But after our upgrade on TUESDAY, MAY 26, if you receive these channels through an antenna, you will need to re-scan your TV tuners to continue receiving them.
If you decide to start using an antenna to receive these channels, it is important that you purchase one designed to receive VHF signals. Preferable it would be an outdoor antenna pointed at the KFVS transmitter near Oriole, Missouri, approximately 8.5 miles north of Cape Girardeau. Indoor antennas can work but it must be designed to receive VHF signals. Some viewers have problems with indoor antennas depending on their location, elevation, terrain, and physical structure.
Click HERE for more information about antennas and reception tips from the FCC web site
Our five channels are also be available on many local cable systems. 12.1 and 12.2 are also available on satellite services. Contact your provider or check their channel line-up to see if and where you can find our channels.
Here are details about our five free over-the-air channels
CHANNEL 12.1
This is the KFVS12 primary signal, your CBS Network affiliate. KFVS12 is available over-the-air on digital channel 12.1, as well as both satellites services, all local cable providers.
CHANNEL 12.2
This is WQWQ-TV, known as “The Heartland’s CW.” It is your local CW Network affiliate.
Click HERE for a Heartland’s CW printable schedule.
Click HERE for the official CW Network web site.
The Heartland’s CW is available over-the-air for free on digital channel 12.2, as well as both satellite services and all local cable providers
CHANNEL 12.3
Channel 12.3 is Circle Network, an all-new country music lifestyle channel.
Circle is a partnership between Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, owner of KFVS.
Circle features original programming centered around artists and their music, hobbies, outdoor and offstage adventures, food, family, and friends. Circle will also offer entertainment news, documentaries and movies along with classic episodes of Hee Haw, and broadcasts of live performances from the Grand Ole Opry.
Click HERE for the official Circle web site
Click HERE for a quick video look at Circle
Click HERE for the official Circle press release and to learn about the original programming
The Circle is available over-the-air for free on digital channel 12.3, as well as most local cable systems. Contact your cable provider or check an updated channel line-up to see if and where you can watch Circle. It is not currently available on satellite services.
CHANNEL 12.4
You’ll find the classic shows of MeTV Heartland 24 hours a day for free on digital channel 12.4.
MeTV Heartland will also be available on many local cable systems. We hope to have it on Spectrum and Comcast soon. It is not currently available on satellite services.
Click HERE for the MeTV schedule
Click HERE for the official MeTV web site
CHANNEL 12.5
The Grit Network is on digital channel 12.5. Grit is your home for classic westerns and action movies. You’ll see legendary stars like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Chuck Norris, and many more.
Click HERE for the official Grit web page and to see the program schedule
Grit is available for free over the air on digital channel 12.5. Grit is also available on many local cable systems. We hope to have it on Spectrum and Comcast soon. It is not currently available on satellite services