KFVS Adding a New Western Channel

Starting January 1st, “OUTLAW: The Western Channel” replaces Circle Network on Channel 12.3.

From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood, and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series. OUTLAW is a brand-new western television network that you can watch for FREE over-the-air with an antenna on digital channel 12.3.

OUTLAW will also be available on Spectrum channel 189, and Mediacom channel 191.

Click HERE for the official OUTLAW: The Western Channel website.

The Circle can still be seen on various streaming platforms. Click HERE for the official Circle website.

CLICK HERE for complete information about all SEVEN of the KFVS FREE over-the-air channels.

Viewers with televisions that receive KFVS12 through an antenna should re-scan their TV tuners to make sure you’re able to receive our over-the-air channels.

Re-scanning is a simple process. Normally you start by accessing the “menu” on your TV. Then just follow the prompts looking for “set-up,” “channel scan,” “auto-scan,” or similar labels. Each TV is a little different so check your TV manual if you need step-by-step instructions.

You can also click HERE for the FCC.gov Rescan webpage to learn more about how to re-scan your TV tuners.