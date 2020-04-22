Police warn of grant scam targeting Facebook users

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are warning Facebook users about a different type of tactic to dupe people out of their money.
Police said a person using the profile named “Phillip Williams” is messaging users and stating he has a grant available for $50,000 or more.
The individual asks users to fill out his questionnaire with personal information and then requests the user to send money to him in order to receive the grant.
Poplar Bluff Police said this is a scam.
Officers were tipped off about the scheme after receiving a complaint.
