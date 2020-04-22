On and off rain and thunderstorm chances from now through Saturday

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to push through the Heartland overnight into the day hours on Thursday too. The threat of any severe storms is extremely low, but there will likely be some heavy downpours and lightning. Temperatures tonight will be on the mild side, with lows mainly in the 50s. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s. We will start to dry out from west to east through the afternoon hours and evening hours. Another brief dry stretch is expected Thursday night into the first part of Friday. Then more showers and thunderstorms possible Friday evening into Saturday. Rain totals will slowly start to add up. Many areas could see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain from now through Saturday.