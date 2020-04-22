3 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 22.
The new cases include:
- Man in his 30s from Franklin County, likely acquired from community spread. He is currently in home isolation and doing well
- Woman in her 40s from Williamson County, likely acquired from community spread. She’s at home in isolation
- Woman in her 30s from Williamson County, likely acquired from community spread. She is at home in isolation
As of Wednesday, the health department reports a total of 19 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and eight lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County.
Of those positives, they say nine have recovered in Williamson County and four have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.