42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens more have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including some residents at a long term care facility.
The Jefferson County Health Department announced that within the past 24-hours 42 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, April 22.
The health department reported, out of the new cases, 38 are residents at one long term care facility.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has set up guidelines for long-term care facilities if a resident tests positive for COVID-19. Some of these guidelines include: testing all residents, screen staff, decrease staff rotation, notify all residents, staff, visitor and families of current COVID-19 situation and ensure staff have adequate supplies of personal protection equipment.
For more information on IDPH’s COVID-19 measures for long term care facilities click here.
The Jefferson County Health Department reports that four of the new cases on Wednesday are not residents at the long term facility. They are as follows:
- Female in her 40s in isolation at home
- Female in her teens in isolation at home
- Male in his 60s in isolation at home
- Male in his 70s hospitalized
As of Wednesday, the health department said there have been a total of 76 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, two deaths and six released from isolation in Jefferson County.
