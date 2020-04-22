National Guard to help distribute food at some southeast Missouri schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are working together to bring in troops to help feed students across the State of Missouri.
You'll first see National Guard members help out at select schools in Southeast Missouri starting on Monday, April 27, where they will assist in helping distribute school lunches for Kindergarten through 18-year-old students.
Cape Central School District Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said their schools have already provided more than 70,000 breakfast and lunch meals for their students since they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glass said having the National Guard here will help out to give some relief for those staff members and volunteers who are out there every day providing nutritious meals.
"So they're going to be able to go home and take a break from the action for a little bit," Dr. Glass said. "I'm sure they have things they can attend to at home, but really it's just to give them a mental break, a break from working and distributing these and allow them to be home with their families."
The locations receiving assistance from the National Guard chose to participate in this partnership for a variety of reasons. Many locations are small, rural school districts where workforce capacity issues are a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic according to a release from the National Guard.
“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”
“Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command. “Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”
The National Guard will be sending nearly 200 troops to 11 schools across Missouri with three of those schools in the southeast Missouri area, which include schools in Cape Girardeau, Portageville and Essex.
The troops will continue to stay several weeks to help out through mid-May.
“We are thankful to the National Guard for helping us continue to fight childhood hunger,” said Dr. Glass. “Many families in the Cape community and across the nation are depending on public school districts to continue providing nourishing meals to children during the pandemic. We’re thankful that our state leaders recognized the value in providing us support to help continue this service. This allows us to give our volunteers a well-deserved break.”
