More than 33K COVID-19 cases, 1,468 deaths reported in Illinois
April 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:53 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,551 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 119 deaths.

That makes a total of 33,059 positive cases and a total of 1,468 deaths.

Approximately 154,997 have been tested for the virus in Illinois.

According to IDPH, the only county in southern Illinois that does not have any reported COVID-19 cases is Pope.

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 response in Illinois during his daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

