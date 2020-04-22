Mo. to receive more than $16M in aid for senior, disability support programs impacted by COVID-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services awarded Missouri more than $16 million.
The money will support programs and organizations that provide community-based services for older adults and people with disabilities. It will fund things like meals-on-wheels, transportation, in-home care and support for family caregivers.
“Community-based services are vital to keeping older adults and people with disabilities healthy and independent,” said Senator Roy Blunt. “As Americans are taking extra precautions like limiting trips to grocery stores and visits to see loved ones, there has been an increase in demand for services that provide home-delivered meals and in-home care. I appreciate the Department of Health and Human Services for moving quickly to provide support for these programs and the individuals they serve.”
The funding was included in the CARES Act.
