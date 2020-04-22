Mo. National Guard helps distribute food to students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.. (KFVS) - The Missouri National Guard and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) are working together to help Missouri schools feed children who rely on school meals each day.
AlMo.st 200 members of the National Guard will help schools and communities distribute and/or deliver food to children for the next several weeks.
Locations the will receive assistance from the National Guard chose to participate in this partnership for a variety of reasons.
“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”
“Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command. “Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”
Districts/schools receiving National Guard assistance for food service are:
- Cape Girardeau 63 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
- Portageville in Portageville, Mo.
- Hickman Mills C-1 in Kansas City, Mo.
- KIPP in St. Louis, Mo.
- Lee A. Tolbert Community Academy in Kansas City, Mo.
- Marshall in Marshall, Mo.
- North St. Francois Co. R-I in Bonne Terre, Mo.
- Osage County R-II in Linn, Mo.
- Richland R-I in Essex, Mo.
- Warren County R-III in Warrenton, Mo.
- Wright City R-II in Wright City, Mo.
