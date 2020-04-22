Missouri National Guard helps Heartland schools feed students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of Missouri National Guard members are on a mission to help feed students across the state and in the Heartland.
Nearly 200 service members are working with Missouri schools to distribute and/or deliver food to students over the next several weeks.
Some communities rely on schools to feed students each day.
With in-person classes canceled the rest of the semester in Missouri due to COVID-19, schools are working hard to make sure their students don’t go hungry.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), some service members are stationed in small, rural school districts where workforce capacity issues are a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Feeding students is one of the many essential supports that our local schools and their staff members are continuing to provide during this period of distance learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “We cannot thank our partners with the National Guard enough for coming alongside our local leaders to support our schools and Missouri families.”
The following are Heartland districts/schools receiving National Guard assistance for food service:
- Cape Girardeau 63 in Cape Girardeau
- Portageville in Portageville
- Richland R-I in Essex
- North St. Francois Co. R-I in Bonne Terre
The Missouri National Guard is also helping school districts in Kansas city, St. Louis, Oasage County and Warren County.
"Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command. “Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.