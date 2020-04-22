Mission Missouri provides addiction support during the Pandemic

Sikeston, Mo. (KFVS) -A member at Mission Missouri shares how COVID-19 has impacted their routines.
Anna Day is in the recovery program at Mission Missouri in Sikeston. It’s a faith based organization to help people with addiction.
Days says she misses the support of others in the program. "It’s been difficult, " she said.
She explained one reason why,"It's really hard going through this program anyway it's difficult dealing with the issues we do have and to not have those other people you know to share that with whenever you're going through it."
Day stays at the Mission Missouri building. She worries about others going through recovery from home who may not be getting the kind of support she is. “We try to stay in contact over the phone but it is hard because I know some of them don’t have the support at home so that is a concern,” she said.
Executive director Jane Pfefferkorn said they are doing their best to help all clients, even the ones they cannot see. “We want to let people know that we’re still available and that if somebody needs to come in and see us , or to have a phone call or tele-health,” she said.
Pfefferkorn said there are also online resources that can help clients feel more connected. “We’re trying to encourage them to look up the links aa, na other things that going on and virtual groups that are happening,” she said.
Day said despite the pandemic changes, she’s taking full advantage of the treatment she’s receiving. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for this place, I know that I’ve grown so much it’s not just being sober, and it’s not just being clean it’s learning to live,” she said.
