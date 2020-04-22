Marion, Ill. singer performs for community in their yards amid pandemic woes

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - With concerts canceled and venues closed, one Heartland artist uses his talent to brighten peoples day during the pandemic by singing songs in their yard.
Entertainer Johnathan Len hosts mini concerts for some of his fans in throughout southern Illinois, right from their porch or their yard.
Going door-to-door with his guitar in hand, Len said, “Music has a way of touching hearts, and it doesn’t just touch those that listen, it touches those that even perform and sing it.”
Len is hoping to bring a little joy and cheer to those during these times.
“I love it. I love to see people happy. I love to see people smile and that’s what it’s all about...bringing joy into this world here in the Heartland.”
Becky Jack lives in Marion. She cares for her elder father. Sitting and rocking on the porch, they both listen to Len sing his song titled “You will never leave my mind."
Len’s mentor, country singer Ronnie McDowell, wrote the song and gave it to him for his first single.
“I thought it was just wonderful, yes, just wonderful,” Jack said. “Music, I think, is something that even during a really sad time can bring joy to somebody.”
Jack said the music plays for them is like therapy.
“Dad’s been going through a hard time,” Jack said. “I lost my mother about three months ago and they were married for 65 years.”
Len has been performing for about 15 years. He typically travels across the country to reach his fans.
After performing for Jack and her dad, Len went across the street to his neighbors to perform for them as well.
While work has slowed down, he hopes to use this time to bring positive vibes.
“If my music can bring just a little bit of a connection to somebody of happiness and joy, that’s what I hope for with my music,” he said.
Len also performs on virtually on Tuesday for his Tunes and Tailgate.
You can hear Johnathan Len perform a free live virtual concert on Wednesday night at Varsity Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.