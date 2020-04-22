Man’s body found after Dexter, Mo. fire; Major Case Squad activated

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated after a man’s body was found in a burned building.
According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, the Dexter Fire Department responded to a fire on State Highway 114 in Dexter around 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
He said the structure was destroyed by the fire. When it was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside.
Members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
Sheriff Hefner said the identity of the man is unknown at this time.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning in Farmington, Mo.
