Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear: Kentucky should be 'smartest' in reopening economy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky should resist the temptation of being the fastest to reopen its coronavirus-battered economy. Instead, Beshear said Tuesday that Kentucky should be “the smartest and the best" in easing restrictions. He says that's needed to prevent any secondary spikes in virus cases. Beshear offered the cautionary words as he reported 17 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. That raises the statewide death count to 171 since the pandemic began. Total statewide
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONSERVATION CAMPS
Kentucky cancels summer conservation camps due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s summer conservation camps are being canceled this year because of the new coronavirus. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said in a news release the move was needed to protect campers, their families and staff. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources operates Camp John Currie, Camp Earl Wallace and Camp Robert Webb to offer outdoor education and experiences for youth. Camp refunds may be requested through May 15.
KENTUCKY LAWMAKER-ARRESTED
Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor last year has been arrested on charges of strangulation and assault. State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested by the Laurel County sheriff’s office Tuesday. Goforth is charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening. No attorney was listed for him on a jail’s website. According to the citation, the alleged victim told authorities she fled after Goforth made several attempts to “hog tie her.” It says Goforth allegedly strangled her with an ethernet cable. Goforth won nearly 40 percent of the vote among Kentucky Republicans in his primary challenge of then-Gov. Matt Bevin last year.
JUDICIAL NOMINEES
3 nominees announced for circuit judge in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Judicial Nominating Commission has announced three nominees for a circuit judgeship in Hopkins County. The commission said in a statement that the nominees are attorneys Richard L. Frymire of Madisonville, Randall L. Hardesty of Madisonville and Christopher Bryan Oglesby of White Plains. The person selected will succeed Judge James C. Brantley, who retired Dec. 31. Hopkins County makes up the 4th Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in Division 1. Now that the nominees have been announced, the governor has 60 days to make an appointment.
DOCTOR INDICTED
Restitution returned to doctor after conviction overturned
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has agreed to return $1.1 million a doctor paid in restitution money after an appeals court overturned his conviction on health care fraud charges. The Daily Independent cited court records in reporting that U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning signed the order last week to return the money to former Ashland cardiologist Richard Paulus. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned his conviction March 5 and Paulus was released from a federal penitentiary. Federal prosecutors charged Paulus with performing unnecessary heart procedures while he was a cardiologist at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
SUPREME COURT-REMOTE
Kentucky justices to hear arguments remotely for first time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments remotely this week for the first time. The court said in a news release that the case is a family law appeal from Oldham County, and arguments will be delivered by videoconference. The public will be able to watch the arguments Wednesday through a livestream on the KET website. The arguments will also be available to watch later at the website. Justices are not meeting in person to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.