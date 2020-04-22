Ky. to receive nearly $11.7M to serve older adults, people with disabilities

“Every Kentuckian is feeling the effects of the coronavirus, especially our seniors and those with underlying health conditions who have been told to use extra caution. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering targeted support to help them stay healthy and safe,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Even during this crisis, dedicated workers in this field continue helping empower Kentuckians to overcome obstacles and lead fulfilling lives. We’re thankful for their continued service.”