68 inmates, more than 32 employees tested for COVID-19 at Southeast Correctional Center

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Department of Health and Senior Services in partnership with Department of Corrections have tested 68 inmates and over 32 employees for COVID-19 at the Southeast Correctional Center.
Three Southeast Correctional Center employees tested positive for the virus in the past.
The first case was reported to the health department on April 13.
The test results should be ready with-in 24 hours.
The Mississippi County Health Department will report information on positives from the Southeast Correctional Center
