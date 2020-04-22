Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have struck gold in recent years with picks such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But much of their draft history, especially when it comes to quarterbacks, has been spotty. Todd Blackledge was possibly their biggest first-round bust when they picked him seventh overall in 1983, and second-round choices Mike Elkins and Matt Blundin never gave Kansas City the solution behind center. That didn't happen until the Chiefs traded up to pick Mahomes with the 10th overall choice in the 2017 draft, laying the cornerstone for last year's Super Bowl run.