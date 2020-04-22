Heartland egg farmer works to keep up with demand

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - Eggs, milk, bread and so many things are hot commodities right now. One heartland egg farmer is also trying to keep up with the demand.
What started 13 years ago, egg farmer, Renee Horn, said she never expected her eggs to be the number one item on the grocery list.
“I’ve had more of a demand, that I almost can’t keep up,” she said.
Horn said normally she sells to friends and family, but that has since grown due to COVID-19.
“I’m seeing more people that I don’t normally sell to, that has called up and said 'hey do you have some eggs, how many eggs could I get, could you drop by a couple dozen,” she said.
Horn said it obvious why eggs are in more demand.
“For one thing people are staying home and eating more, eating fresh and cooking more rather than going out to eat,” she said.
And since people can’t find them at the grocery store, they look locally.
“People are trying to not only because they may not be any in the store, but trying to buy more local from the small farmers and the neighbors down the road that has chickens,” Horn said.
Horn said even though the demand is high, all she can do is let her chickens do the work.
“So, I’m having a hard time keeping up, but my chickens lay anywhere they want to so the eggs maybe in the chicken box, they might be in the doghouse, in the garage. So, you never know where you might be able to find the eggs. Sometimes it like an egg hunt,” she said.
