Heartland daycare closes during the coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Even with child care at a premium right now, one local daycare owner made the tough decision to close her doors and believes it will be months before she will re-open.
“I prayed about it. I cried about it. You know I went through every emotion,” said Lexie Ulen.
Ulen operates an in-home daycare in Jackson and made the decision to close back in March.
“Because of my daughter having a compromised immune system, I would unfortunately have to shut the doors," she said.
For said she thought about the best decision for everyone involved.
“I’ve got families who work in healthcare. And this is my home, so I have to do what I can to protect my family and also the families that come into my house every day. One of the little boys that I keep has a brain tumor," she said.
After taking it day by day, Ulen then decided to stay closed until sometime in August to be extra cautious and give families a clear timeline.
“Nobody knows. This is all new territory for everyone,” she said.
Her closure brings a financial burden as well.
“We cut back on I mean a lot of stuff, and unfortunately I know that there’s some in home daycares where they have the primary income, so they can’t close down. But for me personally it was okay. It’s hard, but we’re making it work," she said.
Ulen said the five families she cares for are understanding of the situation, but it hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been a really hard situation for everyone, for myself, for my children, for the children that I care for and their families. It’s just all new and we’re all just trying to do the best that we can," said Ulen.
As for when her daycare re-opens, Ulen said she will keep her strict policy related to sickness. It’s something she’s always had in place because of her daughter’s health conditions.
