Hands of Hope Foundation, Southern Illinois BBQs launch Operation BBQ’d Hope

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Hands of Hope, partnered with 17th Street Barbecue, The Great Boars of Fire, Riley’s Smokehouse, Chuck’s BBQ, Big Blues BBQ and BBQ Heroes are gathering funds to provide free meals to those working the COVID-19 front-lines.
Front-line workers such as medical professionals, fire-paramedics and law enforcement officers.
“We want you to help us send a message of hope, love and thanks by giving these first responder/front-line professionals an incredible MEAL OF HOPE. Let’s share with them a meal of honor, a COVID-19 Warrior’s Meal,” stated the Hands of Hope Foundation in a release.
Th meals will be served at pop-up tents at SIH Memorial Hospital Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH Saint Joseph Memorial Hospital & Heartland Regional Medical Center on a rotating schedule in coordination with the local administration.
The schedule includes:
- Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion on Tuesday, April 28, 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- SIH Herrin Hospital on Thursday, April 30, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- SIH Saint Joseph Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 5, 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- SIH Memorial Hospital Carbondale on Thursday, May 7, 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those that wish to donate can at the Hands of Hope Foundation website, or by texting the amount you’d like to give to 618-663-4636.
