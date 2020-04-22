Group ask Carbondale residents to compete in Spring cleanup challenge

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The organization Keep Carbondale Beautiful (KCB) is asking residents to take part in a challenge for this year’s Spring Cleanup event.
Participants are asked to pick-up litter throughout Carbondale when they take a walk. After they are done with each walk, volunteers estimate how much trash and recyclables is picked up, either in bags or pounds, take a photo of what has been gathered and post it or email it to KCB.
At the end of April, KCB will announce the winners of the 30 day challenge.
The group suggests participants to start with their own streets or block for the friendly competition.
Other suggestions include along Routes 13 and 51, Jackson, Oak, and Wall Streets on the east side of the city, College and Cherry Streets on the west side and any alley, ditch, or fence-line.
The challenge ends April 30.
For more information visit Keep Carbondale Beautiful online here or on their Facebook page.
Sponsors and supporters of the event include : Burris Disposal Service, CIMCO, Southern Recycling Center, Silkworm, SIUC, the City of Carbondale, and the Carbondale Park District.
