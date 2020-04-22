Graves County Health Department announces 4 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department has announced four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 87 in Graves County.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in her 20s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 30s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her upper teens.
- She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 90s.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70s.
- She is in isolation at home.
“Isolation is truly the key to keep from becoming infected.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Doing nothing is a hard choice. But staying at home and doing nothing in this situation saves lives.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
