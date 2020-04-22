Gov. Parson grants clemency to Mo. man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson granted clemency to Dimetrious Woods on Wednesday, April 22.
“This was an act of mercy for a man that had changed his life,” Gov. Parson said. “Placing him on house arrest was the right choice under these unusual circumstances.”
In 2007, Woods was sentenced under a statute that was later repealed by the legislature. A circuit court ordered the repeal of the statute to be retroactively applied to Woods, resulting in his release to parole supervision.
However, the Missouri Supreme Court then clarified the repeal should not have been applied to Woods.
During his time of release, the governor said Woods demonstrated himself to be a contributing member of society as a business owner and father. As a result, Governor Parson commuted the remainder of the time Woods was to spend in prison to house arrest.
