Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to sign-up for COVID-19 testing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is urging residents to sign-up for COVID-19 testing.
The state is offering drive-through testing for the virus at five locations: Paducah, Madisonville, Somerset, Pikeville and Christian County.
Those wishing to be tested will first be screened and then given an appointment if testing is needed.
Location and registration details can be found here.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the testing capacity still needs to be increased.
“Right now, the testing capacity is only one-third or one-fourth of where we need to be,” said Dr. Stack.
On Tuesday, April 21, Gov. Beshear announced there were 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and 17 deaths.
Currently, 3,192 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 171 deaths have been reported.
Gov. Beshear will give his daily update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
