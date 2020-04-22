First Alert: Dry, sunny morning; Clouds afternoon with showers

(KFVS) - Wednesday is starting off dry and ending soggy.
This morning we will have peeks of sunshine before clouds start to push in this afternoon.
With clouds moving in, this increases the chance for afternoon showers.
High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Thursday.
Lisa Micheals says the storms do not look severe.
Rain continues during the day Thursday, but we will have some dry time Thursday night into Friday morning.
More rain and a chance for storms increase Friday afternoon and evening.
Showers will linger into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.