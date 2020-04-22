Fire, EMS stations to fly flags at half-staff in honor of first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of Mo. first responder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all fire and EMS stations in honor of the first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a Missouri first responder.
Flags will also fly at half-staff at the Fire Fighter Memorial in Kingdom City, Mo. and at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte Counties from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, April 22.
According to Gov. Parson, Wednesday was the funeral of Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department EMT Billy Wayne Birmingham, Sr. who died of COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients positive for the virus.
The governor said his death is the first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a first responder in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.