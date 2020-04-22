Fire, EMS stations to fly flags at half-staff in honor of first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of Mo. first responder

According to Gov. Parson, Wednesday was the funeral of Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department EMT Billy Wayne Birmingham, Sr. who died of COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients positive for the virus. (Source: file photo)
By Amber Ruch | April 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:06 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all fire and EMS stations in honor of the first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a Missouri first responder.

Flags will also fly at half-staff at the Fire Fighter Memorial in Kingdom City, Mo. and at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte Counties from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, April 22.

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all fire and EMS stations in Missouri, as well as at the Fire Fighter Memorial and government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte Counties in honor of EMT Bill Birmingham, Sr. (Source: Governor Mike Parson/Twitter)
According to Gov. Parson, Wednesday was the funeral of Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department EMT Billy Wayne Birmingham, Sr. who died of COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients positive for the virus.

The governor said his death is the first-known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a first responder in the state.

