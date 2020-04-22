Dry Sunny Morning Leads to Clouds and Rain Later

A dry morning with temperatures in the upper 30s in southern Illinois to mid 40s near the Bootheel. There will be sun to start off the day combined with southerly winds to really warm temperatures up quickly. However, clouds will increase during the afternoon with some areas seeing showers. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s to upper 60s.
Heavier rain and even isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight into early Thursday. There does not look to be severe. Rain will continue during the day on Thursday. We will dry out Thursday night into Friday morning. A secondary system will impact us Friday afternoon and evening with more rain and storms.
Showers look to linger into the weekend with temperatures most days holding in the 60s.
-Lisa
