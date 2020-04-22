1 death, 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson Co., Ill.

By Amber Ruch | April 22, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:34 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one death and two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 22.

The health department said a woman in her 70s died after previously being confirmed to have COVID-19.

The two new positive cases include a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s. The health department said both acquired the virus through local contact with a known case. They have both been isolated.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including seven deaths. Twenty-one people have been released from isolation.

