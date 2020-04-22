5,941 COVID-19 cases, 189 deaths reported in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 21, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there are a total of 5,941 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths in the state.
As of Tuesday, the Wayne County is the only county in southeast Missouri not reporting any positive cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), approximately 57,960 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Mike Parson will report the number of new cases and the latest on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
On Tuesday, Gov. Parson signed two bills into law on Tuesday, April 21, which allows license reciprocity for military spouses relocating to Missouri with their active duty partner.
On Facebook, the governor urged self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus to apply for unemployment assistance.
Those applying for help are asked to file for benefits online due to high volume of calls to the Missouri Department of Labor and Relations.
