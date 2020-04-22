62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Ohio federal prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prison officials confirmed Wednesday there are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.
A total of six inmates have died from COVID-19 at the prison.
On April 6, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent the Ohio National Guard to the prison on a medical mission.
The soldiers will have N-95 respirators for protection and will help treat the patients, said DeWine.
They will also be ready to help with transporting the seriously ill patients to the hospital in “the event of a surge”, added DeWine.
The guard members are not armed and are not be providing security, said DeWine.
Also, since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.
All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is one of the prisoners at Eklton. He is serving a 28 year prison sentence after being convicted of public corruption.
