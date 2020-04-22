Clouds moving back into the area will bring rain later today. Rain likely overnight through much of Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. Clouds are beginning to increase across the areas. These clouds will bring rain back to the area later today into the evening hours. Temperatures are in the middle 60s in areas seeing sunshine but only in the upper 50s where clouds have moved in. Highs this afternoon will range from near 70 northeast to the lower 60s far southwest.
Futurecast shows rain increasing across the area this evening and overnight. There will be a few thunderstorms possible as well but severe weather is not expected. Rain looks to continue through the first half of your Thursday. More storms will be possible on Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s. Highs tomorrow will range from near 60 far north to the middle 60s south. Rain chances continue on Saturday but right now Sunday looks dry and pleasant. By Tuesday of next week we could see storms back in the area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.