Carbondale’s Earth Day celebration included fireside chat, virtual puppet parade

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was Wednesday, April 22.
The day is intended for people to explore and respect the beauty of the planet.
In Carbondale, the city’s park district is commemorating the day with a fireside chat hosted by Curt Carter, who is with the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.
“My talk, or basically my presentation, are a couple of songs that were inspired by nature," he said. “One of them by Aldo Leopold, who wrote the book Sand County Almanac and another one about southern Illinois.”
Also part of the Carbondale celebration was a virtual, all-species puppet parade.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.