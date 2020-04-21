8-year-old girl draws pictures to raise money for southern Ill. food pantry

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland eight year old is using her time off of school wisely. She is raising money for the Murphysboro Food bank.
Violet Fager of Carbondale is drawing pictures for the community. The cost of one of the artworks is $3.
You have to reach out to her mom on her facebook page to get in touch with this young artist.
“I do encourage people, to find, for other people to help the food pantry and the hospital because they need things too," Fager said.
She is donating the money she raises back to the food bank because they need the food.
“I plan on doing this until like the last few people want it but I also want to do other ways to get money to the food pantry," Violet Fager said.
One of the other ways is when the Tooth Fairy pays her a visit.
Fager has been drawing these pictures for nearly a week, and has inquired over 65 people so far.
“It’s so heartwarming for me to see that she’s thinking about others, and I think when this is all over with I deserve to give her a hug," said Megan Austin, Murphysboro Food Pantry director.
The Pantry is in need of canned items and box Items as well.
Violet has a saying, and that is: “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
“Not many eight year olds are thinking of that right now, this is something that gives us hope and excitement for the future,” food pantry Director Megan Austin said.
