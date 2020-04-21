What you need to know April 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 21.
This morning will be breezy and cool, but we’ll warm up this afternoon.
Today will be sunny with high temperatures ranging from the low 60s north to near 70 south.
Tonight will be calm and cool ahead of more unsettled weather.
There is a chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.
Saturday is looking breezy and drier in the afternoon.
- South Korea is looking into unconfirmed reports that North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after heart surgery.
- President Donald Trump says he is signing an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States.
- A Facebook group called “Reopen Missouri” plans to hold a rally in Jefferson City, Mo. in protest of the state’s Stay at Home order.
- Saint Francis Healthcare System has been approved to use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients on patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
- A Heartland distillery is making hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19.
- Kentucky joins the list of states calling off in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
- A southern Illinois city is working with the state to make sure healthcare workers have a place to stay if residents they are caring for have tested positive for COVID-19.
- A few businesses across the Heartland came together on Monday afternoon in an effort to help those in need with free gas.
- Busch is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of free beer to couples who had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus.
- Many expectant mothers concerned about encountering sick people inside a hospital are showing increased interest in home births.
