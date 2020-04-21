What you need to know April 21

What you need to know April 21
Plants across the Heartland are blooming, including red clover in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | April 21, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 4:02 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 21.

First Alert Weather

This morning will be breezy and cool, but we’ll warm up this afternoon.

Today will be sunny with high temperatures ranging from the low 60s north to near 70 south.

Tonight will be calm and cool ahead of more unsettled weather.

There is a chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday is looking breezy and drier in the afternoon.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • A few businesses across the Heartland came together on Monday afternoon in an effort to help those in need with free gas.
  • Busch is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of free beer to couples who had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus.
  • Many expectant mothers concerned about encountering sick people inside a hospital are showing increased interest in home births.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.