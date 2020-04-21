Union City High School graduation to remain on May 16

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Graduation at Union City High School will go off as planned.
Commencement ceremonies for the UCHS Class of 2020 will be held as originally scheduled — Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
Principal Jacob Cross — with the blessing of Director of Schools Wes Kennedy and the Union City School Board — made the call on April 21.
The decision coincided with Monday's announcement by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Monday that he would allow the COVID-19 inspired “Stay at home” order to expire April 30.
The state will begin a phased “reopening” on May 1, according to Lee’s plan.
Cross said the graduation event will be modified some, with social distancing guidelines that are expected to remain in place across the state.
Each of the 91 graduates will receive six tickets for family members. Families will be seated in assigned seats on the football field with distancing regulations in place.
A diagram of the seating arrangements for families and graduates will be sent to each student via email in the coming days.
Cross also announced a tentative date of June 20 for prom.
Seniors were emailed a letter regarding senior activities on Monday.
Awards Day has been canceled, but the Top 10, valedictorian, salutatorian and local scholarship winners will be announced via the school’s website and other social media May 8.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.