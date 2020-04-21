Try to enjoy today because rain is moving back into the Heartland starting tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunny skies and pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Readings right now are running in the lower to middle 60s. Highs will reach the upper 60s in most areas with a few spots touching 70 degrees.
Clouds will increase across the area tomorrow. Scattered showers will move into the Heartland during the afternoon hours. These showers will continue off and on through the first half of your Thursday.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s northeast to the middle 40s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s southwest to the upper 60s northeast.
